Air-mazing: Aerial dancers perform at 1,000ft

A performance to take your breath away - these three aerial dancers took part in a routine 1,000ft (305m) in the air as the sun rose in the Lake District.

Dance teachers Georgi Thorns, Jamie Hall and Hannah Tattersall suspended themselves from colourful silks at Honister Slate Mine's Infinity Bridge - the longest high-wire bridge in Europe.

