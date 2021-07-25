Flash flooding after heavy rain sweeps across London

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms have caused severe flash flooding in parts of London.

The fire brigade said it had taken about 300 calls - mostly about flooded basements or roads - on Sunday afternoon.

Officials have advised against travelling in the hazardous conditions.

An amber thunderstorm warning is in place for much of south-east England, with 75 to 100mm (3in to 4in) of rainfall forecast in some areas.

The Environment Agency issued two flood warnings for areas in London near Beverley Brook in Worcester Park and West Barnes.

Read more: Severe flash floods sweep parts of London