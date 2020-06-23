Like many hotel owners around the country, Jess and Andrew Waggitt opened their doors to homeless people during the pandemic as part of the government's Everyone In scheme.

When the scheme started to wind down, they decided to continue helping the vulnerable people they had housed with support services around Scarborough and have provided a more permanent service since called Homemore.

Produced and edited by Ammar Ebrahim

Filmed by Patrick Clahane and Ammar Ebrahim