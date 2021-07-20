The BBC understands that over 400 migrants tried to cross the Channel in small boats on Monday, a record for a single day.

It comes after eight boats carrying 241 migrants reached the UK on Sunday. So far this year, nearly 8,000 people have reached the UK in about 345 boats.

It comes as the government’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill receives its second reading in Parliament. If passed it would mean migrants entering without authorisation could face up to four years in prison.

The Refugee Council has called the proposed measures callous and brutal.

The BBC's Jon Donnison spoke to some of those trying to make the dangerous journey.