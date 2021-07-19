Holly, Chris and Delyth have all spent much of the past year shielding at home, because they are considered to be "clinically extremely vulnerable".

Although the advice to shield ended in April, they have all continued to be extremely cautious and are concerned about surging coronavirus cases as nearly all legal restrictions in England are lifted.

All of them have had both vaccinations. But no vaccine is 100% effective and some people with weak or suppressed immune systems may not get as much benefit from the vaccine.

Guidance for people in England identified as being clinically extremely vulnerable has been updated from 19 July. The government says they should, as a minimum, follow the same guidance as everyone else but may also wish to take extra precautions such as shopping at quiet times, meeting people outside, and continuing social distancing.