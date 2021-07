Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will self-isolate after all after they were both in contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

It's after No 10 said the prime minister and chancellor would avoid self-isolation by taking part in a daily Covid-testing trial instead.

The BBC's been asking people in York about their views on the U-turn.

Read more: PM and chancellor self-isolate after rapid U-turn