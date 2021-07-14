Burnham joins English mayors to call for masks on public transport
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has explained what changed his mind about calling for masks on public transport, after initially suggesting he would not call for such a move.
Speaking in a joint event with six mayors across England, Burnham said he had been "inundated with messages" from vulnerable people and that he had heard their voices "loud and clear".
He said they told him 19 July for them would be "fear day", not "freedom day".