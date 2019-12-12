Colin Pitchfork is set to be released from prison after serving 33 years for raping and murdering schoolgirls Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann.

The Parole Board has deemed it safe to release Pitchfork; that decision was challenged by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland but has now been refused by a judge-led review.

Philip Musson, the uncle of Dawn Ashworth, called the decision to release the killer "appalling". He told BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour that "a real change in response to male violence against women and children" is needed.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: "We are disappointed with this outcome given we felt there were grounds for the decision to be reconsidered, but respect the independent judge's decision."