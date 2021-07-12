More than 200 bonfires have been lit across Northern Ireland as part of 12 July celebrations held by Loyalists to mark the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

While some of the towering fires collapse far away from cordoned-off spectators, a bonfire that collapsed in Portadown saw members of the crowd running for safety.

The bonfires are held in Unionist areas on the night of 11 July, but the tradition can be contentious - particularly when the fires involve the burning of flags, effigies and election posters.

The BBC's Emma Vardy was at one of the events.

