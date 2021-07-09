BBC News

Shapps: NHS Covid-19 app sensitivity reviewed

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells BBC Breakfast that the sensitivity of the NHS Covid-19 app will be reviewed as coronavirus restrictions change.

The app detects the distance between users and the length of time spent in close proximity, but the end of the 1m-plus rule on 19 July may mean the app's sensitivity needs to be reduced.

It comes amid a huge rise in alerts as infections surge, as those who receive an alert through the app are asked to stay home for up to 10 days.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK