Former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt was paralysed from the shoulders down in a racing accident in 2000.

Now, 21 years later, he is making his debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed in a semi-autonomous car that is controlled with head movements for turns and "sip-and-puff" control for acceleration.

Mr Schmidt founded and co-owns the Arrow McClaren SP, which has won 12 IndyCar races.

In 2013, he partnered with a team of engineers at Arrow Electronics with the goal of getting him to drive a racing car again.