England v Denmark: Atomic Kitten star on viral song Southgate You're The One

We've all heard England fans singing Three Lions throughout the Euros, but there's another song that's being sung - an updated version of Atomic Kitten's 2001 number one hit Whole Again, in tribute to manager Gareth Southgate.

A video of the girl group singing the unofficial anthem at a London venue went viral - and the band has just released it.

One third of Atomic Kitten, Natasha Hamilton, appeared on the BBC News Channel, and belted out the song for the BBC's Ben Brown.

