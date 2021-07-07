Mum of murdered Wembley Park sisters 'has no peace'

The mother of two women stabbed to death in a Wembley park last year says the man who murdered her daughters has "no power in our lives" but that she has "no peace".

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday when they were attacked by 19-year-old Danyal Hussein.

