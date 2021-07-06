Javid: Shops, transport operators should have own mask policy
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said it will be up to shops and transport operators to have their own policy on masks.
"It shouldn’t be a central diktat," he told BBC Breakfast.
"It’s about relying on sensible guidance as we move to a world that feels much more like normal."
Asked whether he will continue to wear a mask, Mr Javid answered: "I will continue to carry a face mask with me for the foreseeable future and if I’m in a crowded place I will wear a mask, not least out of respect for others."