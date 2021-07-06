Ashworth: Masks should remain on public transport
The shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said masks should remain mandatory on public transport.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast he said: "Why not maintain mask wearing on public transport and in shops... let's just be cautious, let's just be careful."
His comments came after the government indicated there will be no legal requirements for face coverings in England from 19 July (although their use will still be advised in hospitals, healthcare settings and enclosed, crowded public spaces).