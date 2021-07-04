Covid-19: Some may choose to be more cautious after 19 July, says top doctor
NHS England's medical director, Professor Stephen Powis has said some people "may choose to be more cautious" when lockdown restrictions in England ease.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said it "would be really good to keep" some habits such as washing hands more frequently after the pandemic.
It comes after speculation that face masks may no longer be required after the 19 July - when all legal restrictions are expected to end.