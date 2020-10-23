A Scottish fisherman says it's "cheaper and quicker" to export his shellfish to Asia than it is to France under post-Brexit rules.

Because the UK is out of the single market, British fish exports to Europe are now subject to new customs and veterinary checks.

Jamie McMillan says this means three hours of paperwork every morning to get his shellfish to the EU. He told BBC Panorama he had turned to Asian markets to keep his business afloat and save his employees' jobs.

