Harry Dunn death: Family speak out after giving evidence in the US
The parents of teenager Harry Dunn say they finally feel like they're "making steps in the right direction" after giving evidence in a civil claim against his alleged killer.
Nineteen-year-old Harry died near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019 when a car driven by suspect Anne Sacoolas hit his motorbike.
She later left the country, claiming diplomatic immunity.
Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn told BBC Breakfast it's been a "long, arduous process" but that they would "go to the ends of the earth to get justice for Harry".