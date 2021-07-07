More than two hundred bonfires have been built in Northern Ireland ahead of the traditional July celebrations, and they've been getting larger than ever.

It's part of the commemorations to mark the victory of the Protestant King William of Orange, over the Catholic King James the second at the battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The bonfires can cause tensions in some areas, but for other's it's an important way to celebrate British culture. In Northern Ireland, the BBC's Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy has been to see one being built.

