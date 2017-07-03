The government has been accused of creating a 'two tier welfare system' for people who have terminal illnesses by two charities.

A review of rules which fast-track access to benefits for people who only have six months or less to live was launched two years ago in England and Wales but has not been published. Scotland and Northern Ireland have taken steps to scrap the rule.

Marie Curie and the MND Association say the difference between their regions leads to "a two-tier system".

A spokesperson from the Department of Work and Pensions told BBC News: “We are committed to supporting people nearing the end of their lives. Our priority is dealing with people’s claims quickly and compassionately, which we’ve continued to do throughout the pandemic.”

But the BBC has heard from terminally ill people who had their payments reduced when their disability allowance was moved to Personal Independence Payments.