Princes William and Harry have unveiled a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace.

Diana's siblings were among those at the ceremony at her former home in London.

The brothers were seen warmly greeting their aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and their uncle, Earl Spencer.

Prince Harry had flown back from the US where he lives with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to mark the occasion in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

It was his first appearance with Prince William since the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry has hinted at difficulties between him and Prince William since stepping back from royal duties last year.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in August 1997, when William and Harry were aged just 15 and 12.

When they commissioned the statue of their mother in 2017, they said they hoped it would help visitors to the palace "reflect on her life and her legacy".