Royal photographer: 'Diana broke the mould'

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will unveil a statue in memory of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The Sun’s royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, who has been taking pictures of the royal family since 1977 for the newspaper said he hoped the event at Kensington Palace in London would be a healing moment.

He told BBC News: "If this unveiling doesn't break the ice between them, nothing will".

The statue was commissioned in 2017 by the princes on the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death.