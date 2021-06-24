Scientists are studying the case of a man in Bristol who has recovered from 290 days being positive with SARS-CoV-2.

Dave, 72, is a driving instructor and musician who's spent the last 10 months with an active coronavirus infection, visiting hospital seven times. His immune system was vulnerable to the virus after a leukaemia diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

Dave was eventually treated with a new mixture of anti-viral drugs provided by the US company Regeneron on compassionate grounds.

Now scientists at the University of Bristol are studying Dave's case to try and understand how Covid acts and mutates within the body.

