Leah, 18, went into crisis during the pandemic after struggling with the changes to her life.

Her story is among thousands of deaf and disabled people across the UK who have told the BBC of the devastating impact the pandemic has had on their lives.

The majority, 2,427, said their disability had deteriorated since the outbreak and over 2,400 said routine, and often vital, medical appointments had been cancelled.

Reporter: Nicki Fox

Producer: Ruth Clegg

Camera/Editor: Phillip Edwards

