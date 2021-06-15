Daniel Morgan: Report 'should never have taken this long', says Labour
An independent panel has accused the Met Police of "institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.
No-one has been brought to justice over the father-of-two's death in 1987, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.
Speaking in the House of Commons, shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said "the findings in the report are damning."