An independent panel has accused the Met Police of "institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over the father-of-two's death in 1987, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Daniel Morgan deserved far, far better than this, as did his family."