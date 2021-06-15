Prof Adam Finn has said that despite uncertainties around Covid variants, continued immunisation "is moving us to a better and better place everyday".

A member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Prof Finn said he understood why people needed dates to hold on to but "this is a process".

His comments came after it was announced that the government was delaying many aspects of easing lockdown restrictions in England planned for 21 June.

The prime minister is said to be "determined" that the remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on 19 July