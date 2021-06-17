Paul Price and his partner, Elaine McIver, were at the Manchester Arena when a bomb exploded.

Elaine was killed in the attack and Paul has been left with life-changing injuries. Ms McIver was a detective constable who had worked for Cheshire Police and the North West regional crime unit, Titan.

