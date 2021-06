Singer Olly Murs and fellow friends of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack have taken part in a trek across the Lake District to raise funds in her memory.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the team said "it was a lot more emotional" than they originally thought.

The ex-Love Island star took her own life in February 2020 at age of 40.

Read more: Olly Murs and friends of Caroline Flack in Lake District peaks challenge