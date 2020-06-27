Gay couple Oscar and Xavier say they feel "proud" about donating blood for the very first time in the UK.

Before now, any male donor who'd had sex with another man in the previous three months couldn't give blood.

But new rules in England, Scotland and Wales mean that men in same-sex, sexually active monogamous relationships can give blood without the wait.

The changes are expected to come in Northern Ireland in September.

Produced by: Rob Brown

Filmed by: Rob Brown and Tom Beal