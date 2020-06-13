The Queen's official birthday has been marked with a scaled-back celebration for a second year, due to Covid-19.

This year's Trooping the Colour saw a reduced parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, rather than in central London, led by the Scots Guards.

In 2020 the whole event was cancelled because of the pandemic, with a ceremonial tribute performed at Windsor instead.

The monarch's actual birthday is on 21 April but her official birthday is marked on the second Saturday of June each year.

It is traditionally celebrated with a military parade near Buckingham Palace in which the Household Division marches carrying a regimental flag, known as a colour.