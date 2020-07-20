Covid-19: Vaccines minister says a 'big effort' is needed to vaccinate the world
Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will donate at least 100 million vaccine doses to other countries within the next year. The first doses will be delivered within a few weeks.
Speaking before the G7 summit, Mr Johnson said it was a "colossal number of doses."
President Biden has promised half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccines.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said pharmaceutical companies are increasing production around the world.