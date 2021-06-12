Harry Dunn and his family's fight for 'justice'.

Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019. Suspect Anne Sacoolas returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity - the start of a massive row between the UK and the US.

But now the Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he and President Biden are "working together" on the case - so will the family see Anne Sacoolas in court in the UK? Or will the ancient laws of diplomatic immunity mean she will never face trial?

Home and Legal Affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani, and Washington reporter Hannah Long-Higgins explain all.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych.

Additional filming by Roderick MaCleod.

