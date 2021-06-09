G7: What it's all about in 60 seconds

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will meet in a Cornish resort on Friday 11 June for this year's G7 meeting.

The G7 (Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies. They are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States.

Jon Kay gives us a one-minute summary of what we can expect from this year's meeting at picturesque Carbis Bay in Cornwall.