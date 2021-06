There are growing calls for Jimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who drowned in the Thames while trying to save a woman's life, to be honoured at a London landmark known as Postman's Park.

The park is home to the Memorial to Heroic Self-Sacrifice, which recognises those who died while saving the lives of others.

BBC Breakfast's Graham Satchell spoke to Jimi's parents, as well as others who are calling for the tribute.