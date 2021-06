Electric scooters - which are already being tried out in more than 30 towns and cities across the UK - are now being introduced to six London boroughs.

The government is assessing the risks and benefits of the scooters, but critics say they are a menace to pedestrians and other road users.

One woman, Elaine, told the BBC she was knocked over by someone riding an e-scooter, which made her fall on her guide dog.