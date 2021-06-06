The government is "absolutely open" to delaying the final lifting of England's lockdown on 21 June if necessary, the health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr that 21 June was a "not before" date to end restrictions under the government's roadmap, and that No 10 "would look at the data."

Concerns about the spread of the variant first seen in India, now known as Delta, have led some scientists to call for a delay in lifting lockdown.