Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the allegations made about him by the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings were ''completely wrong.''

During evidence to MPs, Mr Cummings claimed Matt Hancock had lied during meetings in Downing Street about testing people before they were discharged from hospital into care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

The health secretary told the BBC's Andrew Marr he has been open, both in private and in public.