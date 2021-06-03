The BBC's Director General, Tim Davie, has met with graphic designer Matt Wiessler to apologise for the way he was treated over the Princess Diana interview scandal.

Mr Wiessler was commissioned by Martin Bashir to create fake documents as the journalist tried to secure a Panorama interview 25 years ago.

Mr Wiessler did not know what the documents were being used for, and has said he was made a scapegoat by the BBC for his unwitting role.

He said: "It's been a weight on my shoulders for a very long time."