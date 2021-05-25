The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, has told the Today programme that an investigation will be published next week into why journalist Martin Bashir was rehired in 2016.

Bashir became the religion correspondent in late 2016, when questions had already been asked about his conduct surrounding the Princess Diana Panorama interview. He was later promoted to religion editor.

A recent inquiry by Lord Dyson found the corporation covered up "deceitful behaviour" by Bashir to secure an interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

