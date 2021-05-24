'I have to use my asthma inhaler a lot'

The road safety charity Living Streets says that traffic levels around schools shouldn't be allowed to return to pre-Covid levels.

Last month a coroner called for tougher pollution limits in the UK following the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, and ministers have until the middle of next month to respond.

More than 6,000 schools in the UK are in areas with high levels of air pollution. Elaine Dunkley has been to one.

