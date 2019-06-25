Around 6,500 schools across the UK are in area with high levels of air pollution, and among them is St Ambrose RC primary school in Manchester.

It sits on one of Europe's busiest roads where particle pollution levels exceed WHO limits.

Coronavirus lockdowns made way for less traffic and cleaner air but as measures continue to ease, the school is campaigning against a return to pre-pandemic rush-hour traffic.

Producer: Kate McGough

Video Journalist: Lorna Acquah