Matt Wiessler, the graphic designer who first raised concerns about the fake documents used to secure the BBC's interview with Princess Diana, has said he wants to meet the current BBC director general Tim Davie as it appears "the important people are being covered up".

The BBC has made an "unconditional apology" over the way it got the interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, more than 20 years ago.

An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson, a former senior judge, found journalist Martin Bashir used deception to secure the interview and then lied to BBC managers.

