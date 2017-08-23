The BBC's director general has described the corporation's failures around Martin Bashir's 1995 interview with Princess Diana as "very, very serious".

An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson, a former senior judge, found that the journalist Martin Bashir deceived the princess and her brother, Earl Spencer, and then lied about his actions to BBC managers.

"If you're an organisation that cares about truthful, honest journalism and proper practice, I think it's a very difficult read," Tim Davie said.

