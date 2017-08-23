Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, has said he "draws a line" between meeting Martin Bashir and his sister's death exactly two years later.

He also recalled the moment he introduced Diana to Bashir in September 1995, ahead of the famous Panorama interview.

A new inquiry has found that the BBC fell short of "high standards of integrity and transparency" over Bashir's interview, as he had secured it in a "deceitful" way and faked documents.

UK viewers can watch BBC Panorama’s investigation tonight on BBC One at 19:00 BST or on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

