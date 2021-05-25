The death of George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota sparked global protests and led to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, which saw more than 250 demonstrations in the UK.

Almost a year on since his murder, the BBC's community affairs correspondent Adina Campbell discussed its lasting impact with a group of people in Coventry.

