Rapid lateral flow tests are being made widely available for people across the UK to do at home.

The tests are designed to be done twice a week and give results in 30 minutes. As lockdown restrictions ease, the government hopes the tests will help to find people who have coronavirus but aren't showing any symptoms.

Anyone in England and Scotland without symptoms of coronavirus can get free tests to do at home. In Wales and Northern Ireland, the tests are being offered to specific groups, including those who cannot work from home.

You can find out how to get a test in your area here.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to learn how to do the tests by demonstrating how to take them in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Dr Anita Raja shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Urdu.