India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have been added to the government's red list of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned.

No-one can travel from those South Asian countries to the UK unless they hold a British or Irish passport or have UK residence rights. All permitted arrivals must pay for a 10-day hotel quarantine.

The government advises against all but essential travel to these and many other countries and it is illegal to travel abroad without a reasonable excuse. Essential travel can include medical emergencies and funerals but must be declared in advance.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the red list travel rules in six languages: Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Gujarati and Sylheti.

Poppy Begum explains what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel and what the red list country restrictions mean in Sylheti.