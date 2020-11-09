Relatives of a woman caught up in the Windrush scandal can apply for permission to live in Britain without paying thousands of pounds in fees, the High Court has ruled.

Charging the family of Lynda Mahabir would be a "colossal interference" in her human rights, the court said.

Mrs Mahabir took the government to court claiming the financial impact of the fees had separated her from her husband, Winston, and five children.

Her lawyers argued this was a breach of her right to family life, and discriminated against her relatives.

The Deputy High Court Judge Tim Smith ruled in favour of the family, and against the home secretary.

