Manchester Utd v Liverpool postponed after football fans protest on Old Trafford pitch
Manchester United's Premier League game against Liverpool has been postponed after fans broke onto the pitch at Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
It is the first time a Premier League match has been postponed because of fan protests.
Protesters gathered both on the pitch and outside the ground, setting off flares and chanting.
Greater Manchester Police said two officers have been injured.